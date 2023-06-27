An electronic ticker displays stock figures in in Shanghai. Chinese companies are set to release their second-quarter results in July and August. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Chinese firms’ 18 per cent jump in second-quarter earnings will fail to lift investors’ spirits
- CSI 300 firms are likely to post an 18 per cent jump in earnings, but that figure may be distorted by the Shanghai lockdown last year when profits fell 1.2 per cent
- Companies in the TMT, insurance and green energy sectors may provide some of the few earnings bright spots, according to China Merchants Securities
