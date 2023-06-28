Buildings under construction in Beijing. Currently, 23 A-share developers have revealed share sale plans for raising more than 92.5 billion yuan, but only a few have been given approvals so far, according to Guosheng Securities. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s funding drought for property developers is ending as first trickle of capital arrives in 4 stock placement deals, analysts say
- ‘Equity financing is slow, but approval is being granted since May and we expect more to come,’ Guosheng Securities analysts say
- Merchants Shekou, the first developer to benefit from Beijing’s third arrow of policy support introduced last November, saw its 8.5 billion yuan share sale approved by the CSRC on June 16
