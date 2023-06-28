Moutai on store shelf. Moutai is a brand of baijiu, a distilled Chinese liquor, made in the town of Maotai in China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Shutterstock
Does Kweichow Moutai’s major shareholders’ buying signal end to the nasty hangover after US$152 billion sell-off?

  • Controlling shareholder China Kweichow Moutai Winery Group and affiliate Kweichow Moutai Distillery Group make combined share buy-back of 1.75 billion yuan
  • It is the fourth buy-back by Kweichow Moutai’s controlling shareholder following repurchases in 2011, 2013 and 2014

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:13pm, 28 Jun, 2023

