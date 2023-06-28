China’s young motorists are increasingly keen on EVs with intelligent features such as autonomous driving systems and AR. Photo: Reuters
China’s EV sales may pick up in June as cockpit tech improvements lure young motorists after months of slow demand
- Young customers looking for intelligent features like autonomous driving and AR bought their ‘long-coveted electric cars’, says dealer in Shanghai
- Competition remains fierce, and underachieving carmakers could find themselves forced out of business, analysts warned
