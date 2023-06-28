China’s young motorists are increasingly keen on EVs with intelligent features such as autonomous driving systems and AR. Photo: Reuters
China’s young motorists are increasingly keen on EVs with intelligent features such as autonomous driving systems and AR. Photo: Reuters
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

China’s EV sales may pick up in June as cockpit tech improvements lure young motorists after months of slow demand

  • Young customers looking for intelligent features like autonomous driving and AR bought their ‘long-coveted electric cars’, says dealer in Shanghai
  • Competition remains fierce, and underachieving carmakers could find themselves forced out of business, analysts warned

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:02pm, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s young motorists are increasingly keen on EVs with intelligent features such as autonomous driving systems and AR. Photo: Reuters
China’s young motorists are increasingly keen on EVs with intelligent features such as autonomous driving systems and AR. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE