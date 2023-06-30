The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City. Photo: Reuters
Fund management titans BlackRock and Invesco back Chinese stocks even as Citigroup and UBS make bearish calls
- Chinese stock valuations are attractive and policy support measures could be forthcoming in the second half of the year, according to a BlackRock strategist
- Infrastructure investments and larger issuance quotas for special local-government bonds could prop up growth, says Invesco strategist
