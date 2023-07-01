The Huangpu River runs across Shanghai. The local Huangpu district plan to launch a fund to support promising technology companies. Photo: Getty Images
The Huangpu River runs across Shanghai. The local Huangpu district plan to launch a fund to support promising technology companies. Photo: Getty Images
Banking & finance
Business /  China Business

Shanghai’s Huangpu district plans to launch investment fund to support local tech firms

  • The yuan-denominated fund will be set up and operated by an investment organisation affiliated with the Huangpu government, an official said
  • Huangpu authorities have shortlisted 187 fintech, AI and biotech firms that they believe have high growth potential

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 1 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Huangpu River runs across Shanghai. The local Huangpu district plan to launch a fund to support promising technology companies. Photo: Getty Images
The Huangpu River runs across Shanghai. The local Huangpu district plan to launch a fund to support promising technology companies. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE