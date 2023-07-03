A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing in July 2022. Photo: Reuters
What’s ailing China’s housing market? A teacher, clerk and tutor show why the next home sales reports could be ugly

  • Home sales likely stumbled in June and will weaken in subsequent months, analysts forecast; JPMorgan sees the market stabilising at a low level after 2022’s crash
  • China’s policy responses may not help at all, until consumers regain confidence home prices can sustain an uptrend, Nomura says

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 11:10am, 3 Jul, 2023

