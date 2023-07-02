C-beauty brands accounted for 28 per cent of retail sales among the top 20 brands sold in China last year, an increase from 14 per cent in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock Images
‘C-beauty’ brands such as Jala and Proya no longer ‘cheaper substitutes’, ready to rival likes of L’Oreal and Dior in China, Euromonitor says
- Chinese beauty brands, or ‘C-beauty’ brands, have seen their sales grow 51 per cent between 2017 and last year, outperforming the overall market’s 42 per cent growth
- It is time to tear off the ‘dupe’ label and target premiumisation, Euromonitor executive says
C-beauty brands accounted for 28 per cent of retail sales among the top 20 brands sold in China last year, an increase from 14 per cent in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock Images