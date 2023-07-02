Xpeng began taking orders for its new G6 sport-utility vehicle (SUV), pictured, last Thursday. Photo: WEIBO
China’s Tesla rivals Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto see sales jump in June, as demand for electric cars rebounds
- The recovery bodes well for an industry vital to the country’s economic recovery
- Many motorists who sat out the recent price war have now entered the market, a research note by Citic Securities said
Xpeng began taking orders for its new G6 sport-utility vehicle (SUV), pictured, last Thursday. Photo: WEIBO