Tencent topped the list of companies engaging in share buy-backs on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the first half with a spend of HK$16.9 billion. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tencent, HSBC, AIA top first-half share buy-backs in Hong Kong amid US$123 billion market slump
- A total of 113 companies bought back 2.74 billion of their own shares in the first half of the year, according to data compiled by the Securities Times
- The combined value of stock repurchases was nearly 50 per cent higher than a year earlier and reached US$6.1 billion in the January to June period
