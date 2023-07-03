Tencent topped the list of companies engaging in share buy-backs on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the first half with a spend of HK$16.9 billion. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tencent, HSBC, AIA top first-half share buy-backs in Hong Kong amid US$123 billion market slump

  • A total of 113 companies bought back 2.74 billion of their own shares in the first half of the year, according to data compiled by the Securities Times
  • The combined value of stock repurchases was nearly 50 per cent higher than a year earlier and reached US$6.1 billion in the January to June period

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:02pm, 3 Jul, 2023

