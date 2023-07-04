The largely unregulated nature of shipping contracts and uncertain regulations for fuel transition are among the biggest barriers keeping the shipping sector from accelerating its decarbonisation , experts said. The long chain of contracts between shipowners, charterers and sub-charters often creates complex disputes about responsibility, especially when new carbon-emission regulations are passed during the course of long-term agreements, said Natalie Chan, managing director of PIE Strategy, a Hong Kong-based sustainability consultancy. “Perhaps one of the biggest single carbon inefficiencies in the maritime industry emanates from contractual obligations between the many layers of owners, charterers, cargo interests and bill-of-lading holders,” said a report published jointly by international law firm Stephenson Harwood and PIE on Monday. More than 80 per cent of global trade by volume is transported across the seas, with ocean-going vessels contributing around 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions annually, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Climate change: can satellite technology cut a decade from net-zero push? Interviews conducted by PIE with 26 key business decision-makers – more than half of them in the maritime industry – found that the industry faces big uncertainties about fuel transition, which complicates investment decisions about the construction of new vessels as well as the retrofitting of existing ships. “The shipping industry is navigating uncharted waters to seek the ideal low or zero-carbon marine fuels,” the report said. “This choice is crucial, with implications for everything from investment decisions to long-term business planning.” While liquefied natural gas leads the race, accounting for 222 out of the 275 alternative-fuel ships ordered last year, methanol gained ground with orders for 35 ships, according to ships classification provider DNV. Orders were also received for 18 hydrogen-fuelled ships. Additionally, a lack of consistency in chartering contracts and legal risks around the sharing of information among industry participants due to antitrust concerns in the European Union have presented a barrier to effective cooperation in the supply chain, the report said. “We have got to transition from policy to contractual certainty, and that’s one of the hardest things that we are going to face in this new world,” said Stephenson Harwood partner Andrew Rigden Green, a dispute-resolution specialist. “There is no solution yet, as we are at the beginning of a journey.” John Lee calls for city to attract more high-quality maritime businesses The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations safety and pollution standards setting agency, does not regulate chartering contracts, and shipowners and charterers are free to agree on terms as long as they are in compliance with laws of relevant jurisdictions, Green said. However, by sharing information on sailing routes and coordinating sailing speed digitally, and through a new contractual framework, operators of vessels can reduce their speed and hence fuel consumption and emissions, Green added. In 2018, London-based IMO announced a goal for total global shipping greenhouse gas emissions to be at least halved by 2050 compared to 2008. IMO also wanted the carbon dioxide emissions per unit of cargo shipped internationally to be slashed by at least 40 per cent by 2030 and by 70 per cent by 2050, from 2008 levels. A meeting of IMO is taking place this week in London to discuss raising mid-to-long term industry-wide decarbonisation targets. Under IMO regulations that took effect this year, all ocean-going ships must be graded by their carbon emissions intensity and annual reporting must be carried out by March next year, Green said. Owners of those graded “D” and “E” will have to put in place remedial plans, which will greatly affect their commercial viability, he added.