Semiconductor and AI firms are in the crossfire of US-Europe-China tech war Photo: Shutterstock
Most Hong Kong stocks gain as BYD, Geely rise on sales outlook while chip curbs unsettle AI firms
- BYD and Geely extend gains as strong sales reports brighten demand outlook in world’s biggest EV market
- Chip makers face an unsettling situation after China responded to equipment ban with curbs on exports of key raw materials
