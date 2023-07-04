Semiconductor and AI firms are in the crossfire of US-Europe-China tech war Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductor and AI firms are in the crossfire of US-Europe-China tech war Photo: Shutterstock
Most Hong Kong stocks gain as BYD, Geely rise on sales outlook while chip curbs unsettle AI firms

  • BYD and Geely extend gains as strong sales reports brighten demand outlook in world’s biggest EV market
  • Chip makers face an unsettling situation after China responded to equipment ban with curbs on exports of key raw materials

Yulu Ao

Updated: 11:39am, 4 Jul, 2023

