Residential buildings under construction in Beijing on August 1, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China home sales falter amid dented buyer confidence, raising threat of more developer liquidity struggles
- June sales plunged 28.1 per cent year on year among the 100 largest developers, according to CRIC
- The poor results in a normally strong month have erased gains from earlier in the year, according to China Index Academy
