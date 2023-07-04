Residential buildings under construction in Beijing on August 1, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Residential buildings under construction in Beijing on August 1, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China home sales falter amid dented buyer confidence, raising threat of more developer liquidity struggles

  • June sales plunged 28.1 per cent year on year among the 100 largest developers, according to CRIC
  • The poor results in a normally strong month have erased gains from earlier in the year, according to China Index Academy

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 2:30pm, 4 Jul, 2023

