Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccines, based on mRNA technology, are readied for use at a clinic in the United States on November 17, 2022. Photo: AP
US vaccine maker Moderna set to sign US$1 billion Shanghai deal in major inroad into China’s healthcare market
- The maker of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines is expected to sign an agreement with the Shanghai government as early as Wednesday
- The US$1 billion would be ploughed into several vaccine development and manufacturing projects, according to sources
Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccines, based on mRNA technology, are readied for use at a clinic in the United States on November 17, 2022. Photo: AP