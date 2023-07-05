An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China Photo: Reuters
An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China Photo: Reuters
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China stocks look attractive relatively to bonds as prospects of policy support emboldens risk-seeking investors

  • Performance divergence between Chinese equities and bonds could narrow as stock markets become more appealing on prospects of supportive measures
  • Chinese government bond yields could be range bound as markets focus on potential policy support measures which could rein in further gains

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:38pm, 5 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China Photo: Reuters
An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE