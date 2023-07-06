Xpeng will start delivering its G6 SUV to customers in China later this month. Photo: Weibo
China EVs: Xpeng’s G6 SUV goes head to head with Tesla’s Model Y as competition intensifies
- Xpeng has received pre-orders for 35,000 units since June 9, with deliveries to start later this month
- Xpeng has priced the SUV’s basic edition at 209,900 yuan (US$28,957), 20 per cent cheaper than the entry-level Tesla Model Y
