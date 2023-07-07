A file photo of solar panels on the roof of the Hangzhou West Railway Station from April 2022. Photo: Getty Images
A file photo of solar panels on the roof of the Hangzhou West Railway Station from April 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Business of climate change
Business /  China Business

Climate change: China sets stage for more of its transport to run on solar energy

  • Shanghai becomes first local government to issue a specific plan for the application of solar energy in transport
  • Different transport methods require different solutions for solar power integration, Longi Green Energy Technology’s Chen Pengfei says

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP