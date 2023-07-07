China plans to have more of its public transport either powered by or generating solar energy, as the country looks to further decarbonise one of the world’s largest transport systems and boost its solar capacity to meet its carbon-neutral goals . Last week, Shanghai’s municipal transport commission issued an implementation plan to promote the deployment of solar energy in the city’s transport sector, becoming the country’s first local government to do so. The city aims to install more solar panels in its underground railway network, airports, train stations, ports, buses, bridges and tunnels, highways and car parks. Its aim is that by 2025, this newly added capacity should reach 120 to 180 megawatts (MW). At least 50 per cent of newly built transport facilities should be covered with rooftop solar panels, while all new highway sound barriers should also be equipped with this equipment, according to the plan. The Shanghai government also aims to upgrade existing facilities and vehicles to ensure they can consume solar energy generated locally and send the excess generated to the power grid. Solar to drive renewable energy use, as China’s capacity just keeps expanding Shanghai is not the only city eyeing solar installations in its transport sector. Following the launch of a transport system development plan by the State Council last January, which encouraged the deployment of photovoltaic power generation facilities along China’s transport infrastructure, several local governments including those in Shandong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Guangxi provinces have all mentioned solar energy deployment in transport systems in recent policies. The transport sector accounted for 9 per cent of China’s total energy consumption and 11 per cent of its total greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The sector is also one of the fastest-growing sources of carbon emissions in China, with a growth rate of more than 5 per cent a year over the past decade, according to a report last year by the Transport Planning and Research Institute, which comes under China’s ministry of transport. As new entrants eye China solar sector, overcapacity and price war concerns mount Some of China’s leading solar companies have taken action to help integrate more solar energy in the transport sector. “The decarbonisation of the transport sector relies on clean energy to substitute fossil fuels on a large scale, and measures to increase energy efficiency,” said Chen Pengfei, president of China government and enterprises business at Longi Green Energy Technology , China’s largest solar photovoltaic solutions provider. “The emission patterns of different transport methods also vary, so different transport methods, including railways, aviation and waterways, also require different solutions for solar power integration,” he said. Energy storage: what you need to know about China’s plans for wind, solar power Longi has developed solar installation solutions for different facilities in the transport sector, including rooftops, car parks and highway sound barriers, to turn them into solar power generators. It helped Shanghai Metro build a 7.4MW solar power generation project in 2020 that enables the subway system to operate using solar power generated locally. Solar energy’s use in transport is not new. The world’s first solar-powered buses were introduced in Adelaide, Australia in 2013. Solar-powered bus stops are another example of clean energy being used in the transport sector. However, key challenges to the broader application of solar energy in the sector include the huge cost of transforming existing infrastructure, and the deployment of battery storage systems and charging stations to support solar-powered vehicles. Dependence on the weather is another challenge, so energy-storage systems are required in regions with erratic weather trends. “The transport sector has strict requirements for safety,” Longi’s Chen said. “So product security and maintenance are very important.”