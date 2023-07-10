Shanghai’s luxury housing market is under pressure. Photo: Handout
Shanghai luxury home prices under pressure as affluent worry about economy, with some buyers asking for discounts of 15 pc

  • The downward spiral for luxury homes in the mainland’s commercial and financial hub has added to bearish sentiment in China’s real estate market
  • A strong recovery in the ‘dragon head’ of China’s economy has not been forthcoming with consumers still reluctant to spend

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Jul, 2023

