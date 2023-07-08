A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building, located in downtown Beijing, on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building, located in downtown Beijing, on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China’s securities regulator cuts holding costs of mutual-fund investors, giving a boost to nation’s underperforming stock market

  • Management fees charged by new fund products will cost no more than 1.2 per cent, while the custodian-fee ratio will be capped at 0.2 per cent
  • Those reductions are estimated to provide about US$2.8 billion in savings for mutual-fund investors, based on calculations made by the Post

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:34pm, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building, located in downtown Beijing, on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building, located in downtown Beijing, on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE