A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building, located in downtown Beijing, on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
China’s securities regulator cuts holding costs of mutual-fund investors, giving a boost to nation’s underperforming stock market
- Management fees charged by new fund products will cost no more than 1.2 per cent, while the custodian-fee ratio will be capped at 0.2 per cent
- Those reductions are estimated to provide about US$2.8 billion in savings for mutual-fund investors, based on calculations made by the Post
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building, located in downtown Beijing, on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song