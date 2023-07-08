Ant Group said it will transfer repurchased stock into the company’s staff incentive plan to attract talent. Photo: AP
Chinese fintech giant Ant Group to buy back shares at 70 per cent lower valuation than at scrapped IPO
- Ant’s planned equity repurchase scheme would value the company at about US$78.5 billion, the company said in a statement on Saturday
- That is almost 70 per cent lower than the US$280 billion market capitalisation Ant fetched in 2020 for its scrapped IPO
