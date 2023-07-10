A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Tencent fuel stock rally in Hong Kong on speculation fines will end trillion-dollar tech crackdown
- Alibaba Group, Tencent rally as traders bet the latest billion-dollar fines will mark the end of China’s tech sector crackdown
- Hong Kong developers also jump on measures to ease mortgage financing limits for first-time house buyers, brightening home sales outlook
A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg