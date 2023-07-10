A general view of the financial district of Lujiazui in Pudong district in Shanghai on April 12, 2023. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s Pudong district aims to pour US$13.8 billion into technology firms through government guidance funds
- Three guidance funds set up this year will direct total investment of 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion), says district’s Communist Party secretary
- The district is focusing on developing semiconductors, biotech, smart manufacturing, intelligent vehicles, commercial jets and data
