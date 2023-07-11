A construction project in Liupanshui, Guizhou province, China. Beijing has asked lenders to extend loan maturities for stressed developers to help them finish projects. Photo: Bloomberg
Property stocks spur Hong Kong market rebound as Beijing delivers ‘band-aid’ support for stressed developers while hedge funds return
- China asks onshore lenders to extend loan maturity by a year for stressed developers to help them finish projects, deliver homes on time
- Hedge funds were seen buying back Chinese stocks to cover their short bets last week, according to Goldman Sachs
