China was the third-biggest miner of lithium last year. Photo: AP
Climate change: China ranks third behind Australia, Canada for readiness to boost output of metals critical for clean energy transition
- China scored 65 out of 100 for its preparedness to expand production of key minerals such as lithium, copper and graphite, according to BloombergNEF
- ‘The country’s score is boosted by the availability of a wide range of mineral reserves,’ says the report
