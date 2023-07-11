China was the third-biggest miner of lithium last year. Photo: AP
China was the third-biggest miner of lithium last year. Photo: AP
Business of climate change
Business /  China Business

Climate change: China ranks third behind Australia, Canada for readiness to boost output of metals critical for clean energy transition

  • China scored 65 out of 100 for its preparedness to expand production of key minerals such as lithium, copper and graphite, according to BloombergNEF
  • ‘The country’s score is boosted by the availability of a wide range of mineral reserves,’ says the report

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:57am, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China was the third-biggest miner of lithium last year. Photo: AP
China was the third-biggest miner of lithium last year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE