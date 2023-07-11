Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province. The new measures come after Beijing announced its 16-point property market rescue plan last November. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
China property: new support measures will ease developers’ liquidity issues in near term, but are not enough to revive sector, analysts say

  • New measures will ease developers’ liquidity issues in the near term, but Beijing needs to ‘announce more support measures to help the sector’, CGS-CIMB Securities’s Raymond Cheng says
  • Move will have a ‘limited impact on housing demand’: Nomura

Peggy Sito
Updated: 1:15pm, 11 Jul, 2023

