A pause in the US interest rate hikes is likely to take some heat out of the currency and benefit assets like gold and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
UBS urges investors to seek refuge in US Treasury, gold on heightened recession concern in second half
- There is a strong chance of the US entering a recession, but it is likely to be mild, says Hu Yifan of UBS Wealth Management
- Gold may test a high of US$2,000 an ounce in the next six months as the dollar comes under pressure from the easing of interest rate
