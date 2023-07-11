A Geely Auto assembly line in Huzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province. The new venture, which does not have an official name yet, will have 17 plants and 19,000 employees. Photo: Getty Images
Electric & new energy vehicles
Renault, Geely agree to set up power-train firm, Aramco still mulling investment

  • Move follows a letter of intent signed between the three parties in March to pool resources to work on hybrid technology and synthetic fuels
  • Renault and Geely will each hold 50 per cent equity stakes in the new project, which will be based in the UK

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:35pm, 11 Jul, 2023

