A Geely Auto assembly line in Huzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province. The new venture, which does not have an official name yet, will have 17 plants and 19,000 employees. Photo: Getty Images
Renault, Geely agree to set up power-train firm, Aramco still mulling investment
- Move follows a letter of intent signed between the three parties in March to pool resources to work on hybrid technology and synthetic fuels
- Renault and Geely will each hold 50 per cent equity stakes in the new project, which will be based in the UK
A Geely Auto assembly line in Huzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province. The new venture, which does not have an official name yet, will have 17 plants and 19,000 employees. Photo: Getty Images