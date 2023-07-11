The number of fitness enthusiasts in China is expected to grow by 24 per cent to 463.5 million between 2022 and 2027. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

China’s biggest online fitness platform Keep to list in Hong Kong after two failed IPO attempts

  • SoftBank-backed Chinese fitness platform raises US$40 million from the sale of 10.84 million shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • The Beijing-based company attempted to list in February and September last year

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:55pm, 11 Jul, 2023

