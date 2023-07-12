The initial public offering (IPO) of Star Plus Legend Holdings, a low-carb coffee and drinks maker founded by Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou ’s mother, has proved to be a hit with individual investors, who are betting on the singer’s star power to sustain growth. The tranche of 12.7 million shares reserved for Hong Kong retail investors was oversubscribed 13 times, Star Plus said in an exchange filing. The 114 million shares for global investors were oversubscribed 1.15 times. Star Plus sells bulletproof coffee – a high-calorie caffeinated drink made with added fat specially designed for a low-carbohydrate diet – under the Modong brand in China. The company’s shares will start trading in the city on Thursday after raising HK$245.2 million (US$31.3 million) in net proceeds. The stock was priced at HK$4.25 each. The retail frenzy for the IPO underscores Star Plus’ unique business model that extends into intellectual property (IP), media content creation and event planning by leveraging Chou’s influence on his legion of fans. For example, the company is the creator and owner of J-Style Trip, a reality show starring Chou that aired on Netflix in 2020. The IP-linked business contributed to 30 per cent of its revenue last year, while the remainder came from the sale of retail products from diet drinks and food to skincare items, according to the prospectus. “We heavily rely on Mr Jay Chou for both our new retail business and IP creation and operation business,” Star Plus said in the prospectus. “Our business grew as certain of our IPs related to Mr Jay Chou generated revenue on their own, and these IPs also created promotional effect on our products under the new retail segment.” Star Plus was founded by Chou’s mother, Yeh Hui-Mei, in 2017 and counts his management agency JVR Music among its business partners. Chou, 44, dubbed the King of Mandopop, has sold more than 30 million records. He made his Hollywood debut in The Green Hornet in 2011. The company will use the IPO proceeds to diversify the product range, increase brand exposure and sales, create celebrity content, upgrade technology and bolster working capital. Net income rose 51 per cent year on year to 64.9 million yuan (US$9 million) in 2022 on increased IP revenue and lower marketing expenses, according to the prospectus. Third time’s a charm: Chinese fitness firm fit to list in Hong Kong Star Plus’ IPO has seen a few twists. On June 9, the company said it would postpone the scheduled offering and refund the subscription fees to investors, citing market conditions, before reviving it. The Hang Seng Index tumbled more than 8 per cent in May followed by a mild rebound of about 3 per cent in June. The current offer price of HK$4.25 a share is far below the range of HK$5.50 to HK$6.30 in the first attempt. A total of 31 companies have raised a combined US$2.5 billion from IPOs in Hong Kong this year, with Chinese liquor distiller ZJLD Group topping the list with US$676.4 million, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with US$2.3 billion in fundraising in the year-earlier period.