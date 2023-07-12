Xpeng’s G6 sport-utility vehicle starts at 225,000 yuan (US$31,471). Photo: Xpeng Weibo
Xpeng’s G6 sport-utility vehicle starts at 225,000 yuan (US$31,471). Photo: Xpeng Weibo
Chinese EV maker Xpeng set to extend 50 per cent share-price surge thanks to new SUV, overseas expansion: Goldman Sachs

  • The US investment bank set a share-price target of HK$70, implying a 17.4 per cent gain from Xpeng’s Wednesday close
  • Shares of Xpeng will be underpinned by its competitive new G6 model and a resilient outlook for overseas growth, analyst says

Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 12 Jul, 2023

