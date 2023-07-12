BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, has launched virtual showrooms in two South American countries as the Chinese company backed by Warren Buffett ’s Berkshire Hathaway accelerates its go-global drive. The Shenzhen-based carmaker said in a statement on Wednesday that the so-called BYD World – an interactive virtual dealership powered by technology from US company MeetKai – made its debut in Ecuador on Tuesday and Chile the next day. In a few weeks, it will be available in all Latin American markets, the company added. “We are always looking for unique and innovative ways to reach our end consumer, and we believe the metaverse is the next frontier for selling cars and engaging with the consumer,” said Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice-president and head of operations for the Americas. BYD , known for its low-priced EVs, is striving to move up the value chain after the company, controlled by Chinese billionaire Wang Chuanfu, launched two pricey models under its premium and luxury brands to woo global customers. Li said the virtual showrooms in Latin America are the latest example of BYD’s push for technological innovation. The metaverse refers to an immersive digital world, which is expected to have applications in remote work, education, entertainment and e-commerce. BYD World will provide customers with a “future-forward immersive car-buying experience” as they interact with the BYD brand and its products, the statement said. Goldman Sachs expects Chinese EV maker Xpeng to extend share-price surge BYD, which sells most of its cars on the Chinese mainland, has yet to launch a similar virtual showroom in its home market. “The company appears to be very aggressive in tapping the overseas markets,” said Chen Jinzhu, chief executive of Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, a consultancy. “It is obviously honing its image as a premium EV maker worldwide.” BYD lags behind Tesla and some Chinese smart EV makers like Nio and Xpeng in developing autonomous driving technology and digital cockpits. Could Chinese EV battery tech offer top-class service at fraction of cost? Early this month, BYD launched a mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) under its premium Denza brand, aiming to take on models assembled by the likes of BMW and Audi. The N7, featuring a self-parking system and Lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors, could go as far as 702km on a single charge. In late June, BYD said it would begin delivering its Yangwang U8 , a luxury car priced at 1.1 million yuan (US$152,940), in September. The SUV’s appearance evokes comparisons to vehicles from Range Rover. BYD’s globalisation drive gathers pace with US$620 million Brazil project Under the Made in China 2025 industrial strategy , Beijing wants the country’s top two EV makers to generate 10 per cent of their sales from overseas markets by 2025. Though authorities have not named the two companies, analysts believe BYD is one of the two due to its large production and sales volume. BYD is now exporting Chinese-made cars to countries such as India and Australia . Last week, it announced a plan to invest US$620 million in an industrial complex in Brazil’s northeastern Bahia state. Denza, BYD’s JV with Mercedes-Benz, launches second EV It is also building a plant in Thailand , which will have an annual capacity of 150,000 cars when completed next year. In May, BYD signed a preliminary agreement with the Indonesian government to produce electric cars in the country. The company is also constructing an assembly plant in Uzbekistan.