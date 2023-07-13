Comments by Premier Li Qiang and the NDRC suggest that Beijing is turning to big internet companies “as an instrument to pursue industrial policies, create employment and attempt to tackle choke points in critical technology”, according to an analyst. Photo: AP
Traders flock back to China tech stocks after Premier Li Qiang, top planning body acknowledge sector’s economic role
- ‘No doubt that the regulatory oversight will become more lax in the future’: Shenzhen analyst
- Hang Seng Tech Index has surged by 8.6 per cent this week and is heading for its biggest five-day gain this year
Comments by Premier Li Qiang and the NDRC suggest that Beijing is turning to big internet companies “as an instrument to pursue industrial policies, create employment and attempt to tackle choke points in critical technology”, according to an analyst. Photo: AP