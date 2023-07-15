June home prices in mainland China did little to relieve fears about the lacklustre post-pandemic recovery of the world’s second-largest economy. In first-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai , Guangzhou and Shenzhen, changes in prices of new homes ranged from a 0.4 per cent increase to a 0.3 per cent decrease over the previous month, according to the latest numbers from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Saturday. In May, new home prices in these cities recorded an average 0.1 per cent gain month on month, slower than the 0.4 per cent in April. In second-tier cities, prices of new residential units remained flat, slowing from the 0.2 per cent gain seen in May. Third-tier cities fared no better, where prices fell 0.1 per cent for the month, the official data showed. Will Hong Kong developers’ bets on Greater Bay Area backfire? In the secondary market, declining home prices in large cities have accelerated, falling 0.7 per cent in June compared with a 0.4 per cent slide in May. It is a reversal from the 0.2 per cent gain in April. There were also fewer cities overall where home prices rose last month, according to the report. “We can see that the overall market has cooled in the second quarter,” said Zhang Bo, chief analyst at 58 Anjuke Real Estate Research Institute. “In some tier-two or lower-tier cities, supply has surpassed demand, adding pressure on the housing market and leading to a fall in prices.” “We expect more easing measures,” Zhang said. Local governments have been rolling out new policies to support the beleaguered property sector, including measures making it easier for developers to reduce mortgage rates to spur sales. Changzhou, a wealthy city in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, started allowing homeowners in March to resell their property as soon as they obtained a Real Property Ownership Certificate, rather than having to wait two years after purchase. “The property market performance is highly important to China’s overall economy, as it is a pillar industry with demand mainly relying on domestic income,” said Martin Wong, Knight Frank’s Greater China head of research and consultancy. China reported a 4.5 per cent economic expansion in the first three months of the year, but most global investment banks have tempered their expectations for the country’s second-quarter performance. Beijing is set to release the data for the three months through June on July 17. Knight Frank still expects first-tier city home prices to climb 2 per cent to 4 per cent this year. Elsewhere, however, prices are likely to decline by as much as 2 per cent, Wong said. “Residential prices in China are impacted by several key factors, including government policy on housing, economic performance and debt issues,” he added. The number of new homes sold by China’s top 100 developers plunged 28.1 per cent in June on an annual basis, according to data released by China Real Estate Information Corporation late last month. On a monthly basis, sales grew just 8.5 per cent, a record low in what is normally a buoyant month for home sales.