Companies in China’s top-tier cities will have a good chance to reduce office rental costs in the second half of the year due to a faltering economy and an increasing supply of new space. With vacancy rates on the rise in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, rents will continue to drop as landlords come under pressure to sign leasing agreements, according to property consultancy CBRE. In Shanghai, the mainland’s commercial and financial hub, the vacancy rate of grade-A office space is expected to reach 19 to 21 per cent by the end of the year, compared to 18.7 per cent in June, while average rents could decline by as much as 0.5 per cent. Tenants now pay 9 yuan (US$1.26) per square metre per day for grade-A office space, down 2.2 per cent from a year earlier when Shanghai lifted a two-month citywide Covid-19 lockdown and 1.1 per cent lower than in the first quarter of 2023. “China’s economy and property market failed to live up to expectations after the reopening,” said Sam Xie, head of research at CBRE China. “Newly built office space to hit the market [in the coming months] will benefit corporate tenants as they will have bargaining chips to negotiate with landlords on rent rates.” CBRE said a total 953,000 square metres of fresh premium office space will be available in Shanghai in the second half, nearly double the 529,000 square metres of new space during the first six months. In Beijing, where the vacancy rate for grade-A office space stood at 19.6 per cent in June, 610,000 square metres of new supply will hit the market, the consultancy said. Hong Kong office rents and rental values expected to decline further, analysts say The vacancy rate in the capital city also increased by 0.5 percentage points in the first six months of this year. The added space represents more than four times the 146,000 square metres that became available in the first half. New grade-A office buildings with 440,000 square metres of space will hit the market in Guangzhou between July and December, up 14 per cent from 386,000 square metres in this year’s first half. In June, the vacancy rate in the capital of South China’s Guangdong province rose 2.5 percentage points from the end of 2022 to 17.5 per cent. Further south in the Greater Bay Area, the technology hub of Shenzhen saw its vacancy rate climb 1.5 percentage points to 20.3 per cent from January to June due to a fresh supply of 605,000 square metres of grade-A office space. Singapore stands out with climbing office rents, occupancy rates Another 600,000 square metres of new grade-A space will flood the city’s office market in the second half. Joseph Wang, senior director of the office leasing advisory division at property service firm JLL in Shanghai, said an oversupply of space is giving corporate tenants a bargaining chip in cutting leasing costs. “Overall rents are stuck in a downward spiral,” he said. “Low take-up of office space will last for a while. It is difficult for landlords to convince potential customers to sign a long-term lease agreement.” Wang added that tenants now favour projects where landlords are willing to negotiate on rents or offer incentives to balance fit-out expenses. Shanghai’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared with 4.5 per cent growth for the whole of mainland China. Singapore home rents close gap with Hong Kong on diverging expat flows Shanghai set a GDP growth target of 5.5 per cent for 2023, 0.5 percentage points higher than the national figure. However, a strong recovery in the “dragon head” of China’s economy has not been forthcoming since the end of strict pandemic measures, amid consumer reluctance to spend. Song Yulin, a senior manager with property agency Lianjia, said a rising number of business closures, particularly small firms, also ratcheted up pressure on office-building owners and managers to maintain occupancy rates. Shanghai’s municipal government is encouraging its 16 district-level authorities to offer a one-time cash award to new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and also to foreign investors who reinvest their profits in the city. Visa and residency permit procedures will be eased to attract more foreign professionals and their families to the city, vice-mayor Hua Yuan told global investors at a government conference in April. “Without new FDI inflow, the office market [in Shanghai] is unlikely to see a turnaround any time soon,” Song said.