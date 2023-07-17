ZhongAn Intelligent Living Service, a spun-off unit of Hangzhou-based property developer ZhongAn Group, has finalised the price for its initial public offering (IPO) shares, moving a step closer to completing a listing in Hong Kong that has been in the works since 2021. The Hangzhou-based company set its offer price at HK$1.18 apiece and is expected to start trading in the city on Tuesday, according to an exchange filing made to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday. Of the 126.7 million shares on offer, 114 million will be sold to global investors and the remainder will be reserved for local investors in Hong Kong, according to earlier statements. The underwriters have the right to exercise an overallotment option that will allow ZhongAn Intelligent Living to sell an additional 19 million shares, depending on market demand, the latest statement said. Hong Kong’s IPO market has been picking up this month, with a rebound in stocks reviving investors’ appetite for new shares. China’s largest online fitness platform Keep and Star Plus Legend Holdings , the diet drink maker founded by the mother of pop star Jay Chou, both debuted in the city last week. The Hang Seng Index has risen about 3 per cent in July and is heading for a second straight month of gains, after Beijing’s shift to a more supportive stance towards technology platforms and on hopes that more growth stabilising measures are in the offing. ZhongAn Intelligent Living has revived the listing after a postponement in January due to market conditions. Its first attempt to list in the city dates back to 2021 and this is the fourth time that the company has submitted a listing prospectus to the Hong Kong exchange. China stocks slide as GDP disappoints while typhoon halts Hong Kong trading The company plans to raise HK$110 million (US$14.1 million) from the stock offering and use 55 per cent of the proceeds to acquire small and medium-sized property management firms, according to its latest prospectus. The remainder will be used to upgrade information technology facilities and improve service offerings, it said. The gross floor area under management at ZhongAn Intelligent Living totalled 12.8 million square metres at the end of last year, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9 per cent since 2020, the prospectus said. It was ranked 40th last year among China’s property management firms, with a 0.04 per cent of the market share, according to the data by property industry consulting firm China Index Academy. How Tsingtao’s fizzing IPO kickstarted 30 years of Chinese offshore listings Net income increased 31 per cent from a year earlier to 50.9 million yuan (US$7.1 million) last year, as more revenue was generated from property management services and a car-parking sales agency service, the company said in the prospectus. ZhongAn Intelligent Living’s stock debut, however, faces some headwinds, with a big chunk of its dealings involving its parent firm amid continuing woes in China’s property market. Last year, 72 per cent of its revenue linked to the property management business came from projects developed by ZhongAn Group, data from the prospectus shows, raising some doubt about its growth sustainability. Chinese exchanges top global IPO markets in the first half of the year A downturn in the housing market might also cast a shadow over the company’s growth outlook. Declines in prices of lived-in homes in large cities accelerated last month, according to the statistics bureau, as a post-coronavirus pandemic recovery waned further. Shares of ZhongAn Group have tumbled 32 per cent in Hong Kong this year, while the stock of China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services, the country’s biggest listed property management services provider, dropped 4.7 per cent.