One of China’s star fund managers increased his investments in China Hongqiao Group, one of the world’s biggest aluminium smelters, and short-video platform Kuaishou Technology in the second quarter, while trimming holdings of property developers, offering some clues as to how the best money managers are navigating the tough market environment. Qiu Dongrong at Zhonggeng Fund Management in Shanghai was the first of the top-ranked money managers to disclose their second-quarter portfolio reports. He bought 14.6 million shares of China Hongqiao in the past quarter, making the Shandong-based metal produce r the biggest holding in his flagship US$1.6 billion Zhonggeng Value Leading Mixed Fund, the report showed. Qiu also added about 11 million shares of Kuaishou, while reducing his holdings of Yuexiu Property and China Overseas land and Investment by 21.4 million shares and 9.4 million shares, respectively. Qiu’s latest positions shed some light on the ways in which star managers coped with a tumultuous second quarter that saw onshore and offshore markets decline after the so-called reopening trade fizzled out . Qiu rose to stardom when he worked for HSBC Jintrust Fund Management from 2014 to 2018. Two funds under his management delivered an average annualised return of 34 per cent during that time. He joined Zhonggeng Fund in November 2018. “China’s economic recovery was slow in the second quarter,” said Qiu in the quarterly report. “A mild pickup in the economy is conducive to the bottoming-out of corporate earnings. “Equities are now at a level that matches high-risk premiums, with the opportunity exceeding the risk. Hong Kong stocks have pretty high values for money now and some companies have rarity value, which we’ll continue to make strategic allocation to.” Qiu has stuck to a strategy of picking undervalued stocks instead of chasing momentum, confident that doing so reduces risks and delivers sustainable returns. His Zhonggeng value fund has returned 1.9 per cent this year, while a US$1.2 billion small-capitalisation equity fund he manages has fetched 4.5 per cent, according to Bloomberg data. They have beaten the performances of the CSI 300 Index and the Hang Seng Index, both of which have been in negative territory in 2023. China Hongqiao accounted for 9.86 per cent of Qiu’s value fund between April and June. Meituan was the second-largest in the portfolio with a 9 per cent representation, even after he pared his holding of the on-demand delivery company by 980,100 shares. In the three-month period, he also bought into Chongqing Chuanyi Automation, a Shanghai-listed manufacturer of automatic control systems for industrial use, and Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank. Metals stocks could benefit from strained supply and improved demand, while financials are trading at distressed valuations, Qiu said in the report. Quarterly portfolio reports by other leading fund managers are due in the coming weeks. Zhang Kun from Guangzhou-based E Fund Management will probably draw the most attention from investors. He is mainland China’s biggest money manager, with around 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) of assets under management.