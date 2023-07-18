Employees assemble cars at Dongfeng Honda’s plant in Wuhan, central Hubei province. Japanese carmakers reported disappointing sales in the first half of the year in China. Photo: AFP
Sales of Japanese carmakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda sink in China as they fall behind in EV race
- Japan’s top six carmakers – Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Subaru – sold nearly 20 per cent fewer cars in China in the first half
- The market share of the six Japanese carmakers in China fell to 17.8 per cent in June, from 21.6 per cent a year ago, CPCA data showed.
