Share buy-back gives a confidence boost to all shareholders at a time of sluggishness for Hong Kong’s stock market, said Dickie Wong of Kingston Securities. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chinese companies flush with cash reserves resort to share buy-backs as a way to ward off stuttering economic growth
- The trend has particularly gained traction among Chinese companies trading in Hong Kong’s stock market this year
- ‘Buy-backs are a positive sign that companies are getting confident about their business models,’ said Nitin Dialdas of Mandarin Capital Ventures
Share buy-back gives a confidence boost to all shareholders at a time of sluggishness for Hong Kong’s stock market, said Dickie Wong of Kingston Securities. Photo: Xiaomei Chen