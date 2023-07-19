Mainland China will sell 12 billion yuan of government bonds in Hong Kong next month as Beijing continues its efforts to promote its currency internationally. Photo: Shutterstock
China to sell US$1.7 billion of government bonds in Hong Kong in August to promote yuan’s internationalisation, tap cheaper money
- Beijing will sell 12 billion yuan of offshore bonds as it continues its efforts to promote the yuan internationally
- Demand for yuan-denominated financial products is rising as countries from Brazil to Saudi Arabia ditch the US dollar for trade settlements
