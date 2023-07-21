German carmaker Audi, which is facing a big drop in sales in mainland China, will work with Chinese partner SAIC Motor to establish an electric-vehicle (EV) development platform, in the hope of catching up with the likes of Tesla in the world’s largest EV market . State-owned SAIC, the mainland’s largest domestic carmaker, said in a statement to the Post on Friday that the two carmakers share a common understanding and seek to accelerate the electrification of their portfolios through joint projects. “All stakeholders agree that the Chinese auto market is in the midst of the biggest transformation in its history,” the Shanghai-based company said. “Therefore, we will jointly work on a strategic approach that guarantees our future success.” SAIC did not disclose details about the EV platform, but two sources with a car parts supplier said the talks – focused on the design and production of premium Audi EVs – are at a critical stage. Audi’s focus on ‘electrification and digitalisation’ in China Audi might buy a platform, which includes power trains and smart driving systems, from IM Motors , a venture between SAIC, Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the Post, and state-backed property operator Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development, the sources said. SAIC owns a 54 per cent stake in IM Motors. It is not yet known if IM will continue to make its own EVs after reaching the deal with Audi. The sources said Audi will use the IM platform to design and build EVs under its three-party venture with SAIC and Volkswagen (VW). Audi established the venture with SAIC Volkswagen – co-founded by SAIC and Audi’s parent VW – in 2021 to assemble its premium vehicles such as the luxury A7 sedans. Audi has never bought a platform from another manufacturer before. It uses VW’s MEB platform for models sold in China, where it offers two EV models – the Q4 e-tron and the Q5 e-tron. Audi sold just more than 3,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter of this year, far behind Tesla’s 137,429 units. Nio seeks to challenge BMW and Audi with its new SUV It is, along with fellow German marques Mercedes-Benz and BMW, still a top-three premium carmaker in China, as far as petrol-powered models go. But Audi’s sales in China slumped 15.6 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2023 to 136,400 vehicles. “Global big-name marques all face an uphill task in promoting their EVs in China, where Tesla and BYD are the dominant players now,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “Their power-train system and technologies for autonomous driving and digital cockpits have failed to impress mainland Chinese drivers.” China is the world’s largest automotive and EV market, where rising use of battery-powered vehicles is redrawing the carmaking industry landscape. More than three out of every 10 new cars sold on the mainland are either pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. Founded in 2020 as a premium EV maker, IM has launched two luxury vehicles, the L7 full-sized sedan and the LS7 mid to large-sized sport-utility vehicle (SUV). In April, Liu Tao, IM’s co-CEO, told a media briefing that the company was aiming for head-on competition with Tesla in China this year, with the launch of a compact SUV similar to the US carmaker’s bestselling Model Y. The new model will see deliveries this year, Liu said.