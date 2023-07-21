This aerial photo taken on October 31, 2021 shows a logo of China’s developer Country Garden Holdings on top of a building in Zhenjiang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Country Garden latest Chinese property developer to be dumped by investors as US$2.1 billion debt repayments loom
- Country Garden’s dollar bond due July 2026 has lost over a fifth of its value this week and its shares struck an 8-month low on Friday
- The company’s contracted sales slumped 54 per cent in June and analysts say its double-digit decline in home sales will probably continue into the second half
This aerial photo taken on October 31, 2021 shows a logo of China’s developer Country Garden Holdings on top of a building in Zhenjiang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP