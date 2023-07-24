Dalian Wanda Group, China’s top commercial property developer, is mired in debt. Photo: Reuters
Wanda Group to use funds from Beijing Investment stake sale to repay US$400 million bond

  • China Ruyi Holdings agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Beijing Wanda Investment through its unit Shanghai Ruyi Television, according to an exchange filing on Sunday
  • A US$400 million bond of Wanda Commercial Management Group, an affiliate of Wanda Group, was due on Sunday

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:43pm, 24 Jul, 2023

