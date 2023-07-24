Dalian Wanda Group, China’s top commercial property developer, is mired in debt. Photo: Reuters
Wanda Group to use funds from Beijing Investment stake sale to repay US$400 million bond
- China Ruyi Holdings agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Beijing Wanda Investment through its unit Shanghai Ruyi Television, according to an exchange filing on Sunday
- A US$400 million bond of Wanda Commercial Management Group, an affiliate of Wanda Group, was due on Sunday
