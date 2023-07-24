Employees at BYD’s electric car factory in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Employees at BYD’s electric car factory in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

BYD’s go-global strategy dealt a setback after India investment plan rejected on security grounds – report

  • BYD’s partnership with Megha aims to build a plant in Hyderabad to manufacture electric cars and batteries for buyers in India, the world’s third-largest EV market
  • India’s visa ban on Chinese tourists prevents BYD from making further lobbying efforts while security concerns with respect to Chinese investments also flagged

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees at BYD’s electric car factory in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Employees at BYD’s electric car factory in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE