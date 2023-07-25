The positive signals from the July Politburo meeting, which typically sets the policy tone for the second half of the year, may come as a relief to cash-strapped developers. Photo: AFP
China property
Chinese property stocks surge after Politburo meeting signals easing of restrictive measures in big cities

  • A statement released after Monday’s meeting notably dropped the standard reference to the phrase ‘housing is for living, not for speculation’
  • ‘It seems the government has recognised the importance of policy change in this sector to stabilise the economy,’ says economist

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:30pm, 25 Jul, 2023

The positive signals from the July Politburo meeting, which typically sets the policy tone for the second half of the year, may come as a relief to cash-strapped developers. Photo: AFP
