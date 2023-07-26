Creditors of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings have approved a debt restructuring plan, paving the way for the property brokerage and consultancy to finalise a solution on bond defaults totalling US$600 million. The Shanghai-based company, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding, received support from 75.6 per cent of the bondholders, according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange on Wednesday. E-House will file petitions with the courts in the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong to commence the restructuring around July 31, it said. The rest of the creditors can still submit their decisions on the restructuring plan to the company until the end of the month, the statement said. Those backing the plan will get US$60 in cash and US$940 in new bonds maturing in 2025 for every US$1,000 owed, while the company will raise cash through stock sales and asset disposals, according to the restructuring arrangement. The company, in which Alibaba has an 8.3 per cent stake as its No. 5 shareholder, defaulted on a US$300 million 7.62 per cent note that matured in April 2022, and on a US$300 million 7.6 per cent bond due last month, following Beijing’s crackdown to curb developers’ leverage and soaring home prices, dragging the industry into a downward spiral. Alibaba also owns the Post. Shares of E-House surged by as much as 13 per cent to HK$0.255 in Hong Kong on Wednesday before paring the gain to 6.7 per cent. The stock has lost nearly 98 per cent of its value from a record high set on December 31, 2018. Sentiment in Chinese property stocks improved after the Politburo meeting chaired by Party boss Xi Jinping on Monday dropped a hardline approach on the industry at the high-level conference for the first time in five years. The move was interpreted by investors that the multi-year restrictions on home purchases may be eased in China’s biggest cities. ‘Interesting signal’: China’s property stocks jump as Beijing softens tone The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index slipped 1.8 per cent on Wednesday, after surging 14 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest gain since March 17 last year. Property bonds that have borne the brunt of the sell-off also staged a comeback as investors believe that the worst for the industry may be over. Country Garden Holdings’ 8 per cent bond due in January 2024 surged 11 per cent to 31.281 US cents on Wednesday, extending a 14 per cent gain a day earlier, after denying a report that the company had hired KPMG to perform due diligence of its balance sheet. Sino-Ocean Holding Group’s 4 per cent debt maturing in August jumped 8.8 per cent to 41 yuan on the Shanghai exchange before trading was halted on Wednesday. The company, carrying more than US$12 billion of debt, is seeking a 12-month reprieve to redeem a local bond due next week.