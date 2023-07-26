An exhibition area is pictured at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue the China International Import Expo (CIIE). Photo: Xinhua
China prepares to unveil world’s largest trade fair as Beijing seeks to mend ties with economic partners
- Record number of Fortune 500 participants expected at this year’s show, to be held between November 5 and 10, as entries exceed last year’s 284 companies
- Food and clothing products are seen drawing in many middle-class visitors despite weak domestic consumption
