An exhibition area is pictured at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue the China International Import Expo (CIIE). Photo: Xinhua
China's border reopening
China prepares to unveil world’s largest trade fair as Beijing seeks to mend ties with economic partners

  • Record number of Fortune 500 participants expected at this year’s show, to be held between November 5 and 10, as entries exceed last year’s 284 companies
  • Food and clothing products are seen drawing in many middle-class visitors despite weak domestic consumption

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:45pm, 26 Jul, 2023

