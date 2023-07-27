Xpeng’s booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. Photo: AFP
Xpeng gets Volkswagen’s US$700 million investment to jointly develop EVs in world’s largest vehicle market
- The German carmaker would invest about US$700 million for 4.99 per cent of Xpeng, according to a LinkedIn post by Volkswagen’s China chief executive Ralf Brandsatter
- The two companies plan to roll out two Volkswagen-badged midsize EVs in 2026 in China, according to their technological framework agreement
