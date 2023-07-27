A view of the Daci Temple in Chengdu and the Taikoo Li shopping mall jointly developed Sino-Ocean and Swire Pacific. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese developer Sino-Ocean seeks to defer US$50 million of interest payments, solicits bondholders’ approval
- The company has interest payments on three bonds totalling US$50 million due between Sunday and August 5
- Sino-Ocean’s shares rose nearly 8 per cent to HK$0.475 on Thursday, taking the gains for the week to 21.8 per cent
