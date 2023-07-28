Evergrande NEV has sold more than 1,000 units of the Hengchi 5 so far. Photo: Weibo
China Evergrande’s EV unit plunges 69 per cent as stock resumes trading after 16-month suspension
- Evergrande NEV’s shares slumped as much as 69 per cent after trading resumed for the first time since March 31 last year, with some 125 million shares changing hands
- The company reported a loss of 27.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) yuan last year, narrowing the deficit from 56.3 billion yuan in 2021
