This picture taken on June 2, 2023 shows homebuyer Wang, using a pseudonym, walking through a construction area in the compound where he bought an apartment in Ningbo in China’s Zhejiang province. A wave of mortgage boycotts spread nationwide last summer, as cash-strapped developers struggled to raise enough to complete homes they had already sold in advance -- a common practice in China. Although some properties have since been completed, many buyers are still waiting -- while other issues have surfaced, from slapdash building work to disputes over compensation and pressure from local officials. Photo: AFP